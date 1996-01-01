25. Phenols
Phenol Acidity
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
4-chlorobenzoic acid and 4-methoxyphenol are only very slightly soluble in water. The addition of NaHCO3 to the water allows 4-chlorobenzoic acid to fully dissolve, but not 4-methoxyphenol. The addition of NaOH causes both 4-chlorobenzoic acid and 4-methoxyphenol to fully dissolve. Give an approximation for the pKₐ of 4-methoxyphenol. [The pKa of H2CO3 is 6.4.]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pKa < 6.4
B
pKa > 15.7
C
6.4 < pKa < 15.7
D
6.4 > pKa > 15.7