Refer to the structure of (E)-hept-3-en-2-one, an α,β-unsaturated ketone. The compound is electrophilic at C 2 and C4. Explain why this is so.
The given compound is electrophilic at C2 and C4 due to the separation of charges that arise from resonance wherein the said carbons acquire a positive charge.
Contrary to the claim that C2 and C4 are electrophilic, these carbons are highly nucleophilic due to the triple bonds.
The compound is electrophilic at C2 and C4 since they are even-numbered carbon positions in the carbon skeleton.
The given compound is electrophilic at C2 and C4 since they are both sp hybridized.