16. Conjugated Systems
Molecular Orbital Theory
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown compound in a 3.0 x 10─4 M solution in hexane shows the absorption of 0.30 at 230 nm wavelength in a 1-cm cell. Calculate its molar absorptivity at this wavelength.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5,000 M─1 cm─1
B
1,000 M─1 cm─1
C
10,000 M─1 cm─1
D
500 M─1 cm─1