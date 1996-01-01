16. Conjugated Systems
Molecular Orbital Theory
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Part of the molecular orbital diagram of F2 is shown below.
i. Identify σ and σ* on the diagram
ii. Identify which is lower in energy between the two and explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. (a) → σ, (b) → σ*; ii. σ orbital has a lower energy because of greater overlap between orbitals.
B
i. (a) → σ, (b) → σ*; ii. σ orbital has a lower energy because it is less stable.
C
i. (a) → σ*, (b) → σ; ii. σ orbital has a lower energy because of greater overlap between orbitals.
D
i. (a) → σ*, (b) → σ; ii. σ orbital has a lower energy because it is less stable.