1. A Review of General Chemistry
Lewis Structure
1. A Review of General Chemistry Lewis Structure
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following species:
(i) Draw an appropriate Lewis structure
(ii) Draw a structure that shows approximate bond angles.
(iii) Does it have a zero dipole moment?
CH2CHN2+
For the following species:
(i) Draw an appropriate Lewis structure
(ii) Draw a structure that shows approximate bond angles.
(iii) Does it have a zero dipole moment?
CH2CHN2+
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(iii): Yes
B
(iii): No
C
(iii): Yes
D
(iii): No