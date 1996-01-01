3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
3. Acids and Bases Ranking Acidity
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the following substituents as inductively electron-withdrawing, electron-donating by resonance, electron-withdrawing by resonance, or electron-donating by hyperconjugation.
a. —CH(CH3)2
b. —CH2COOCH3
c. —OH
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. —CH(CH3)2 electron-withdrawing by inductive effect.
b. —CH2COOCH3 electron-withdrawing by inductive effect.
c. —OH electron-donating by resonance.
B
a. —CH(CH3)2 electron-donating through hyperconjugation.
b. —CH2COOCH3 electron-withdrawing by resonance.
c. —OH electron-withdrawing by inductive effect.
C
a. —CH(CH3)2 electron-donating through hyperconjugation.
b. —CH2COOCH3 electron-withdrawing by inductive effect.
c. —OH electron-donating by resonance.
D
a. —CH(CH3)2 electron-donating through nductive effect.
b. —CH2COOCH3 electron-withdrawing by inductive effect.
c. —OH electron-withdrawing by inductive effect.
