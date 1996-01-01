7. Substitution Reactions
Good Leaving Groups
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
For which of these reactions would the rate of formation of the carbocation be higher?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The rate of carbocation formation will be higher in reaction (a).
B
The rate of carbocation formation will be higher in reaction (b).
C
Both of the reactions will proceed at the same rate.
D
We can not determine this theoretically.