Is a base that has a conjugate acid with a low pKa value considered to be stable or unstable? Provide a brief explanation for your answer.
It is considered to be unstable because a low pKa indicates a low acidity of the conjugate acid meaning that it favors less of the base form at equilibrium, implying instability.
It is considered to be stable because a low pKa indicates a low acidity of the conjugate acid meaning that it favors less of the base form at equilibrium, implying stability.
It is considered to be stable because a low pKa indicates a high acidity of the conjugate acid meaning that it favors more of the base form at equilibrium, implying stability.
It is considered to be unstable because a low pKa indicates a high acidity of the conjugate acid meaning that it favors more of the base form at equilibrium, implying instability.