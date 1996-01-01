12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Leaving Group Conversions - SOCl2 and PBr3
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give balanced chemical equations for the reactions shown below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) CH3CH2OH + PBr3 → CH3CH2Br
(b) 6 CH3CH(OH)CH3 + 2 P + 3 I2 → 6 CH3CH(I)CH3 + 2 P(OH)3
(c) 3 Cyclohexanol + PBr3 → 3 Bromocyclohexane + P(OH)3
B
(a) 3 CH3CH2OH + PBr3 → 3 CH3CH2Br + P(OH)3
(b) 6 CH3CH(OH)CH3 + 2 P + 3 I2 → 6 CH3CH(I)CH3 + 2 P(OH)3
(c) Cyclohexanol + PBr3 → Bromocyclohexane
C
(a) CH3CH2OH + PBr3 → CH3CH2Br
(b) 6 CH3CH(OH)CH3 + 2 P + 3 I2 → 6 CH3CH(I)CH3 + 2 P(OH)3
(c) Cyclohexanol + PBr3 → Bromocyclohexane
D
(a) 3 CH3CH2OH + PBr3 → 3 CH3CH2Br + P(OH)3
(b) 6 CH3CH(OH)CH3 + 2 P + 3 I2 → 6 CH3CH(I)CH3 + 2 P(OH)3
(c) 3 Cyclohexanol + PBr3 → 3 Bromocyclohexane + P(OH)3
