3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the given equilibrium constant value, identify the weakest acid and the weakest base in the following reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Weakest acid: hydrogen chloride
Weakest base: ethanol
B
Weakest acid: ethyloxonium
Weakest base: chloride
C
Weakest acid: ethanol
Weakest base: ethyloxonium
D
Weakest acid: ethanol
Weakest base: chloride
