10. Addition Reactions
Oxymercuration
10. Addition Reactions Oxymercuration
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the most probable single product of the following oxymercuration–reduction reaction. [Don’t worry about the absolute stereochemistry, though these reactions are also stereoselective.]
Determine the most probable single product of the following oxymercuration–reduction reaction. [Don’t worry about the absolute stereochemistry, though these reactions are also stereoselective.]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D