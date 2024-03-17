A Grignard reagent is formed when magnesium metal and 1-bromopent-2-ene are combined in dry ether. This Grignard reagent produces a mixture of pent-1-ene, cis-pent-2-ene, and trans-pent-2-ene when water is added. Adding water produces the same combination of products in the same ratios when the Grignard reagent is prepared using 3-bromopent-1-ene. Explain this curious result.