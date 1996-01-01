1. A Review of General Chemistry
Skeletal Structure
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the line-angle structure of the compound 1-isopropyl-4-methylcyclohexane, and answer the following questions:
(a) How many carbons are there in the molecule?
(b) Identify the marked carbons as 1°, 2°, 3°, or 4°.
(c) How many hydrogen atoms are at the marked carbon?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) Ten
(b) 2°
(c) One
B
(a) Ten
(b) 3°
(c) One
C
(a) Eleven
(b) 3°
(c) Four
D
(a) Nine
(b) 4°
(c) three
