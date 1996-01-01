13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether or not the reactant in the reaction shown below is oxidized. Explain your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reactant is oxidized due to the C–H bond formed.
B
The reactant is oxidized due to the C–Br bond formed.
C
The reactant is oxidized due to the C–C pi bond broken.
D
The reactant is not oxidized.