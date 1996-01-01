1. A Review of General Chemistry
Formal Charges
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
By examining the potential maps for NH3, NH4+, and NH2−, we can see that an atom with a formal charge does not always have a higher or lower electron density than the atoms in the molecule with no formal charges.
(i) Which atom carries the formal positive charge in NH4+?
(ii) Which atom has the least electron density in NH4+?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): nitrogen
(ii): hydrogen
B
(i): nitrogen
(ii): nitrogen
C
(i): hydrogen
(ii): hydrogen
D
(i): hydrogen
(ii): nitrogen
