3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if protonated methylamine, CH3NH3+ (pKa = 10.7), would be charged or neutral in the solution with the pH listed below.
(i) pH = 5
(ii) pH = 8
(iii) pH = 12
(iv) pH = 14
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) Neutral
(ii) Neutral
(iii) Charged
(iv) Charged
B
(i) Charged
(ii) Neutral
(iii) Neutral
(iv) Charged
C
(i) Charged
(ii) Charged
(iii) Neutral
(iv) Neutral
D
(i) Neutral
(ii) Charged
(iii) Neutral
(iv) Charged