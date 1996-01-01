10. Addition Reactions
Dihydroxylation
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the major products formed during the reactions given below? Also, provide their stereochemistry where appropriate.
a. cis-hex-3-ene + OsO4/H2O2
b. cis-hex-3-ene + peroxyacetic acid, followed by H+, H2O
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. R,R-hexane-3,4-diol
b. meso-hexane-3,4-diol
B
a. meso-hexane-3,4-diol
b. meso-hexane-3,4-diol
C
a. meso-hexane-3,4-diol
b. 3,4-epoxyhexane
D
a. meso-hexane-3,4-diol
b. R,R-hexane-3,4-diol
