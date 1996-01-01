3. Acids and Bases
Equilibrium Constant
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the Keq for the following acid-base reaction. Also, determine the favored side and explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Keq ≈ 4.869 x 1012
The reaction favors the formation of products since Keq > 1.
B
Keq ≈ 5.495 x 1011
The reaction favors the formation of products since Keq > 1.
C
Keq ≈ 6.63 x 10-11
The reaction favors the formation of reactants since Keq < 1.
D
Keq ≈ 1
The reaction equally favors both sides since Keq = 1.