5. Chirality
Meso Compound
5. Chirality Meso Compound
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether a meso compound is a possible stereoisomer of the following compounds.
a. hexane-2,4-diol
b. heptane-2,6-diol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Does not have a meso compound.
b. Has a meso compound.
B
a. Has a meso compound.
b. Has a meso compound.
C
a. Does not have a meso compound.
b. Does not have a meso compound.
D
a. Has a meso compound.
b. Does not have a meso compound.
