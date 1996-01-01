Even though alkene hydrogens usually show up at similar chemical shifts between 5 and 6 ppm, the chemical shifts of the labeled alkene hydrogens below are different (Ha = 6.009 ppm; Hb = 7.034 ppm). Rationalize the difference.
The carbon that bears Hb becomes electron-rich when the π electrons delocalize, resulting in the shielding of Hb and a higher chemical shift.
The carbon that bears Ha becomes electron-deficient when the π electrons delocalize, resulting in the de-shielding of Ha and a lower chemical shift.
The carbon that bears Hb becomes electron-deficient when the π electrons delocalize, resulting in the de-shielding of Hb and a higher chemical shift.
The carbon that bears Hb becomes electron-deficient when the π electrons delocalize, resulting in the shielding of Hb and a higher chemical shift.