15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
H NMR Table
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The methyl-H highlighted in the isopentane structure appears at 0.87 ppm, while that of 2-methylbut-2-ene appears at 1.56 ppm. Rationalize this observation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The presence of an sp2-carbon creates magnetic anisotropy, which shields the nearby proton and shifts the NMR signal downfield.
B
The presence of an sp2-carbon creates magnetic anisotropy, which shields the nearby proton and shifts the NMR signal upfield.
C
The presence of an sp2-carbon creates magnetic anisotropy, which de-shields the nearby proton and shifts the NMR signal upfield.
D
The presence of an sp2-carbon creates magnetic anisotropy, which de-shields the nearby proton and shifts the NMR signal downfield.