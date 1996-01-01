1. A Review of General Chemistry
Resonance Structures
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compare the resonance forms of trisulfur (S3) and ozone (O3). There is an additional structure possible for trisulfur which was not present with ozone. Explain the reason behind this additional resonance form for trisulfur.
A
Sulfur has less number of valence electrons than oxygen.
B
Oxygen atom can not bear four bonds due to smaller size.
C
Sulfur is less electronegative element than oxygen
D
Sulfur is present in the third period of the periodic table that is why it can achieve extended valency.