1. A Review of General Chemistry
Resonance Structures
1. A Review of General Chemistry Resonance Structures
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
5-Chloro-1,3-cyclohexadiene (a secondary alkyl halide) can give SN1 substitution reactions at a rate comparable to that of a tertiary alkyl halide. Draw the resonance stabilized intermediates to explain the increased reactivity of the compound.
5-Chloro-1,3-cyclohexadiene (a secondary alkyl halide) can give SN1 substitution reactions at a rate comparable to that of a tertiary alkyl halide. Draw the resonance stabilized intermediates to explain the increased reactivity of the compound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D