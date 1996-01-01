17. Aromaticity
Frost Circle
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the Frost circle diagram for the following molecule? Is it expected to be antiaromatic or aromatic?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The Frost diagram for the molecule is shown below. It is expected to be antiaromatic.
B
The Frost diagram for the molecule is shown below. It is expected to be aromatic.
C
The Frost diagram for the molecule is shown below. It is expected to be antiaromatic.
D
The Frost diagram for the molecule is shown below. It is expected to be aromatic.