17. Aromaticity Frost Circle
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the Frost diagram for the given ion. Determine whether it is aromatic or antiaromatic.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The Frost diagram for the ion is shown below. It is antiaromatic.
B
The Frost diagram for the ion is shown below. It is aromatic.
C
The Frost diagram for the ion is shown below. It is antiaromatic.
D
The Frost diagram for the ion is shown below. It is aromatic.