5. Chirality
Optical Activity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
For each of the following compounds, draw a structure and identify if it can show optical acitivity.
a. 2-bromobutane
b. cis-1,2-dichlorocyclohexane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Optically active
b. Optically active
B
a. Optically inactive
b. Optically inactive
C
a. Optically active
b. Optically inactive
D
a. Optically inactive
b. Optically active
