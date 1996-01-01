(R)-Carvone is monoterpene responsible for the smell of spearmint. Considering the fact that (R)-carvone rotates the plane-polarized light in the counter-clockwise direction, answer the following questions:
(a) Should (R)-carvone be referred to as (d) or (l)?
(b) Should it be referred to as (+) or (−)?
(c) What would be the direction of rotation (d or l; + or −) for (S)-carvone?
(a) (R)-Carvone should be referred to as (l).
(b) (R)-Carvone should be referred to as (−).
(c) (S)-Carvone should be referred to as (d) and (+).
(a) (R)-Carvone should be referred to as (d).
(b) (R)-Carvone should be referred to as (−).
(c) (S)-Carvone should be referred to as (l) and (+).
(a) (R)-Carvone should be referred to as (d).
(b) (R)-Carvone should be referred to as (+).
(c) (S)-Carvone should be referred to as (l) and (−).
(a) (R)-Carvone should be referred to as (d).
(b) (R)-Carvone should be referred to as (+).
(c) (S)-Carvone should be referred to as (d) and (+).