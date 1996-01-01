1. A Review of General Chemistry
Lewis Structure
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
i) Provide the Lewis structure of CO2.
ii) Show approximate bond angles in the structure.
iii) Does CO2 have a net dipole moment?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(iii) No, CO2 does not have a net dipole moment.
B
(iii) No, CO2 does not have a net dipole moment.
C
(iii) Yes, CO2 has a net dipole moment.
D
(iii) Yes, CO2 has a net dipole moment.