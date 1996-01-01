9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Acetylide
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why should ethyne be alkylated before nucleophilic addition and not after?
HC≡CH → alcohol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The alkylation of oxygen will compete with the alkylation of carbon if ethyne is alkylated before the nucleophilic addition.
B
The alkylation of oxygen will compete with the alkylation of carbon if ethyne is alkylated after the nucleophilic addition.
C
Nucleophilic addition would not occur, but ethyne will be oxidized if ethyne is alkylated before the nucleophilic addition.
D
Alkylation would not occur if ethyne is alkylated after the nucleophilic addition.