18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
EAS:Halogenation Mechanism
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The bromination of anisole occurs without the presence of a Lewis acid catalyst and often leads to the formation of tribromide with the presence of excess bromine. Explain why.
A
The methoxy group withdraws electrons from the benzene ring by resonance, making the benzene ring more electrophilic.
B
Br2 is a strong electrophile and readily adds to the benzene ring without using any Lewis acid catalyst.
C
The methoxy group donates electrons to the benzene ring by resonance, making the benzene ring more nucleophilic.
D
The Br–Br bond in Br2 is weak and readily breaks to form the electrophile Br+.