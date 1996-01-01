18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
EAS:Halogenation Mechanism
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond EAS:Halogenation Mechanism
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Will bromination occur at the ortho, para, or meta position with respect to the pyrimidinium ion in the reaction below? Explain.
Will bromination occur at the ortho, para, or meta position with respect to the pyrimidinium ion in the reaction below? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The bromination would occur at the meta position because the pyridinium ion substituent is a strong deactivating group and acts as a meta director.
B
The bromination would occur at the ortho position because the pyridinium ion substituent is a weak deactivating group and acts as an ortho director.
C
The bromination would occur at the meta position because the pyridinium ion substituent is a weak deactivating group and acts as a meta director.
D
The bromination would occur at the para position because the pyridinium ion substituent is a strong deactivating group and acts as a para director.