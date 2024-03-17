10. Addition Reactions
10. Addition Reactions Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the acid-catalyzed hydration reaction shown below,
(i) Determine the number of transition states
(ii) Determine the number of intermediates
(iii) Determine the step in the forward direction with the smallest rate constant.
