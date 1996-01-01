13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lipoamide is an intermediate of the TCA cycle and is found attached to some proteins.
a. Is lipoamide a weak reducing agent or a weak oxidizing agent? Show the structures of its reduced and oxidized forms.
b. Show how lipoamide combines with pyruvic acid (2-oxopropanoic acid) to form acetyl lipoamide.
c. Complete the equation given below to show the oxidation of an aldehyde by lipoamide.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lipoamide is a mild oxidizing agent
