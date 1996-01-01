Lipoamide is an intermediate of the TCA cycle and is found attached to some proteins.



a. Is lipoamide a weak reducing agent or a weak oxidizing agent? Show the structures of its reduced and oxidized forms.

b. Show how lipoamide combines with pyruvic acid (2-oxopropanoic acid) to form acetyl lipoamide.

c. Complete the equation given below to show the oxidation of an aldehyde by lipoamide.

