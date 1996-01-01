13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Label each of the following reactions as reduction, oxidation, or none of it.
Label each of the following reactions as reduction, oxidation, or none of it.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Oxidation, reduction.
b. All reactions are of oxidation
c. One carbon is oxidized and one carbon is reduced—no net change.
b. All reactions are of oxidation
c. One carbon is oxidized and one carbon is reduced—no net change.
B
a. Both reactions are reduction.
b. Reduction, oxidation, reduction, oxidation
c. One carbon is oxidized and one carbon is reduced—no net change.
b. Reduction, oxidation, reduction, oxidation
c. One carbon is oxidized and one carbon is reduced—no net change.
C
a. Both reactions are oxidation.
b. Oxidation, oxidation, reduction, oxidation.
c. One carbon is oxidized and one carbon is reduced—no net change.
b. Oxidation, oxidation, reduction, oxidation.
c. One carbon is oxidized and one carbon is reduced—no net change.
D
a. No net charged occur.
b. Oxidation, oxidation, reduction, oxidation
c. Both the reactions are of oxidation.
b. Oxidation, oxidation, reduction, oxidation
c. Both the reactions are of oxidation.