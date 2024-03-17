8. Elimination Reactions
E1 Reaction
8. Elimination Reactions E1 Reaction
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Extended heating of 2-bromo-1,1-dimethylcyclopentane in the presence of methanol yields 7 products, including 4 ethers and 3 alkenes. Determine the alkene that is the major product of the elimination reaction.
Extended heating of 2-bromo-1,1-dimethylcyclopentane in the presence of methanol yields 7 products, including 4 ethers and 3 alkenes. Determine the alkene that is the major product of the elimination reaction.