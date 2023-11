Given the list of the following acids:



1. Hydroiodic acid (HI), K a = 3.2 × 109

2. Ethanoic acid (CH 3 COOH), K a = 1.8 × 10-5

3. Oxalic acid (HO 2 C 2 O 2 H), K a = 5.4 × 10-2

4. Boric acid (H 3 BO 3 ), K a = 5.8 × 10-10

5. Carbonic acid (H 2 CO 3 ), K a = 4.4 × 10-7

6. Benzoic acid (C 6 H 5 COOH), K a = 6.3 × 10-5



a. Calculate the exact pK a values using a calculator.

b. Determine which acid is the strongest.