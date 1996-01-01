4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the nitrogen-containing compounds given below, classify the functional group and write an appropriate IUPAC name.
A: Secondary amine; 4-chloro-N,3-dimethylaniline
B: Tertiary amine; 2-fluoro-N,N-dimethylpentan-1-amine
A: Secondary amine; 4-chloro-N,5-dimethylaniline
B: Tertiary amine; 2-fluoro-N,N-dimethylpentan-1-amine
A: Secondary amine; 4-chloro-N,3-dimethylaniline
B: Secondary amine; 2-fluoro-N,N-dimethylpentan-1-amine
A: Secondary amine; 4-chloro-N,3-dimethylaniline
B: Tertiary amine; 4-fluoro-N,N-dimethylpentan-5-amine
