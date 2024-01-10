11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assuming that the desired product for each reaction is the tertiary alkyl halide: i. What is the effective mass yield (EMY) for each reaction? ii. Which reaction would you consider greener? Explain.
i. % EMY Reaction A = 86.3 %, % EMY Reaction B = 21.5 %; ii. Reaction B should be considered greener.
% EMY Reaction A = 23.0 %, % EMY Reaction B = 71.6 %; ii. Reaction B should be considered greener.
i. % EMY Reaction A = 18.9 %, % EMY Reaction B = 77.4 %; ii. Reaction A should be considered greener.
i. % EMY Reaction A = 69.1 %, % EMY Reaction B = 32.5 %; ii. Reaction A should be considered greener.