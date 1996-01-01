8. Elimination Reactions
E1 Reaction
8. Elimination Reactions E1 Reaction
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The dehydration of 2-(tert-butyl)-3,3-dimethylbutane-1,2-diol, a vicinal diol, in an acidic solution produces only one product.
Why is there only one product?
The dehydration of 2-(tert-butyl)-3,3-dimethylbutane-1,2-diol, a vicinal diol, in an acidic solution produces only one product.
Why is there only one product?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because the tertiary alcohol group of the diol does not have any hydrogen bonded to its β-carbon, only the primary alcohol group of the diol would undergo elimination and produce only one product.
B
Because the primary alcohol group of the diol does not have any hydrogen bonded to its β-carbon, only the tertiary alcohol group of the diol would undergo elimination and produce only one product.
C
Because the tertiary alcohol group of the diol undergoes E2 reaction, only the primary alcohol group of the diol would undergo E1 reaction and produce only one product.
D
Because the secondary alcohol group of the diol undergoes E1 reaction, only the primary alcohol group of the diol would undergo E2 reaction and produce only one product.