An optically active epoxide is produced when (E)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene is epoxidized in an enantioselective manner using the Jacobsen catalyst. However, the product is optically inactive when the same conditions are utilized using (Z)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene as a substrate. Elucidate this observation.
The product of both (E)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene and (Z)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene is active because they are both mixtures of racemic compounds.
The product of both (E)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene and (Z)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene is inactive because they are both enantiomers.
The product of (E)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene is optically active because it produces enantiomer products, while the product of (Z)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene is inactive because it is a meso compound.
The product of (E)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene is optically active because it produces meso products, while the product of (Z)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene is inactive because it is an enantiomer compound.