1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the degree of charge separation in the C=O bond of acetone if the bond length and the dipole moment are about 2.4 D and 1.23 Å respectively. How significant is the charged-separated resonance form in the structure of acetone?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
About 0.20 electronic charge. The charge separation is significant because it shows that the carbon atom has about a fifth of a positive charge, and the oxygen atom has about a fifth of a negative charge.
B
About 0.30 electronic charge. The charge separation is significant because it shows that the carbon atom has about a third of a positive charge, and the oxygen atom has about a third of a negative charge.
C
About 0.40 electronic charge. The charge separation is significant because it shows that the carbon atom has about two fifths of a positive charge, and the oxygen atom has about two fifths of a negative charge.
D
About 0.50 electronic charge. The charge separation is significant because it shows that the carbon atom has about half of a positive charge, and the oxygen atom has about half of a negative charge.