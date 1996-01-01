2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which of the following compounds, cis-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene or trans-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene, has a higher boiling point, and which has zero dipole moment.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
cis-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene has a higher boiling point and a zero dipole moment
B
trans-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene has a higher boiling point and a zero dipole moment
C
cis-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene has a higher boiling point, trans-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene has a zero dipole moment
D
trans-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene has a higher boiling point, cis-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene has a zero dipole moment