4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Cis vs Trans Conformations
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Name the following compounds using cis-trans nomenclature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. trans-1,4-dichlorocyclohexane
b. trans-1,2-dichlorocyclohexane
B
a. trans-1,4-dichlorocyclohexane
b. cis-1,2-dichlorocyclohexane
C
a. cis-1,4-dichlorocyclohexane
b. trans-1,2-dichlorocyclohexane
D
a. cis-1,4-dichlorocyclohexane
b. cis-1,2-dichlorocyclohexane
