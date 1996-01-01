12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the product formed is via the Williamson ether synthesis or not.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Formed via E2 instead of Williamson ether synthesis (SN2)
B
Formed via E2 instead of Williamson ether synthesis (SN2)
C
Formed via E2 instead of Williamson ether synthesis (SN2)
D
Formed via Williamson ether synthesis (SN2)