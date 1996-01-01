5. Chirality
Meso Compound
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if (i) 1,5-dichlorocyclooctane and (ii) 2,4-dichloropentane have any achiral stereoisomers.
A
Both molecules have achiral stereoisomers.
B
Neither of the molecules has an achiral stereoisomer.
C
Only 2,4-dichloropentane has an achiral stereoisomer.
D
Only 1,5-dichlorocyclooctane has an achiral stereoisomer.