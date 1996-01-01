5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Please consider the chiral molecule shown below.
(a) Draw the non-superimposable mirror image of the molecule to obtain its enantiomer.
(b) Interchange the spatial orientation of the groups at each chiral center to obtain another enantiomer.
(c) Compare the structures obtained in (a) and (b) to determine if they are identical.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(c) The structures obtained from (a) and (b) are not identical.
B
(c) The structures obtained from (a) and (b) are identical.
C
(c) The structures obtained from (a) and (b) are not identical.
D
(c) The structures obtained from (a) and (b) are identical.