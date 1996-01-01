3. Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases Acids and Bases
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show the most plausible arrow-pushing mechanism for the acid-base reaction of boron trichloride and butan-1-ol. Identify the role of the hydroxyl group of butan-1-ol from the following: Lewis acid, Lewis base, non-Lewis acid, or non-Lewis base.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The hydroxyl group of butan-1-ol serves as a Lewis base.
B
C
The hydroxyl group of butan-1-ol serves as a non-Lewis acid.
D
The hydroxyl group of butan-1-ol serves as a non-Lewis base.