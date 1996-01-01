24. Carbohydrates
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Neotame is a dipeptide ester used as an artificial sweetener. The full hydrolysis of neotame gives N-(3,3-dimethylbutyl)-aspartic acid, phenylalanine, and methanol. Treatment with carboxypeptidase enzyme shows no effect on neotame. Edman degradation of neotame gives phenylthiohydantoin derivative of N-(3,3-dimethylbutyl)-aspartic acid.
Suggest the structure for the neotame.
