2-pentanone is more reactive and more electrophilic compared to methyl butyrate. Explain.
2-pentanone is more reactive and more electrophilic than methyl butyrate because the -OR group of methyl butyrate significantly reduces the positive charge on the carbonyl carbon compared to the -R group of 2-pentanone.
2-pentanone is more reactive and more electrophilic than methyl butyrate because the -OR group of methyl butyrate significantly increases the positive charge on the carbonyl carbon compared to the -R group of 2-pentanone.
2-pentanone is more reactive and more electrophilic than methyl butyrate because the -OR group of methyl butyrate significantly reduces the negative charge on the carbonyl carbon compared to the -R group of 2-pentanone.
2-pentanone is more reactive and more electrophilic than methyl butyrate because the -OR group of methyl butyrate significantly increases the negative charge on the carbonyl carbon compared to the -R group of 2-pentanone.