A student wanted to synthesize (S)-2-methoxypentane from (R)-pentan-2-ol using the Williamson ether synthesis.

Remembering that the Williamson ether synthesis involves S N 2 and works best with primary halides and tosylates, the student prepared methyl tosylate and sodium (R)-pent-2-oxide substrates and warmed them together. The reaction produced a high yield of 2-methoxypentane.





(i) What enantiomer of 2-methoxypentane was obtained? Rationalize how this particular enantiomer formed from the reaction performed.

(ii) What would have been the best synthetic scheme for producing (S)-2-methoxypentane?

(iii) Suggest a scheme involving tosylate formation and the Williamson ether synthesis that could be used to convert (R)-pentan-2-ol to (S)-2-methoxypentane.